Mom of six to receive new home for Mandela Day
Transport co-operative to give Nomathemba Mgamama roof over her head as part of R1m housing project
Single mother of six Nomathemba Mgamama, 62, has been praying for a secure home for her family for the past 13 years.
She had spent the years hopping from one house to another after her poorly built RDP house in Wells Estate was looted, until eventually only the foundation remained...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.