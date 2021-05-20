Mom of six to receive new home for Mandela Day

Transport co-operative to give Nomathemba Mgamama roof over her head as part of R1m housing project

PREMIUM

Single mother of six Nomathemba Mgamama, 62, has been praying for a secure home for her family for the past 13 years.



She had spent the years hopping from one house to another after her poorly built RDP house in Wells Estate was looted, until eventually only the foundation remained...

