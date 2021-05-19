Vaccine rollout to over-60s off to a slow start

Glitches in Bay area as some notified of rescheduled appointments at last minute

PREMIUM

The rolling out of the Covid-19 vaccine phase two in Nelson Mandela Bay was not without glitches, with one senior citizen — who had come prepared to queue for a long time — turned away.



With his camp chair, Roelof Wilsnach, 63, of Beachview was ready to be inoculated after he received a text message confirming his appointment at the Provincial Hospital in Kariega on Monday...

