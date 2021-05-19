Vaccine rollout to over-60s off to a slow start
Glitches in Bay area as some notified of rescheduled appointments at last minute
The rolling out of the Covid-19 vaccine phase two in Nelson Mandela Bay was not without glitches, with one senior citizen — who had come prepared to queue for a long time — turned away.
With his camp chair, Roelof Wilsnach, 63, of Beachview was ready to be inoculated after he received a text message confirming his appointment at the Provincial Hospital in Kariega on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.