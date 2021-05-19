News

Gogo, 89, living in terror

Attack nightmare continues as alleged assailant back on streets

PREMIUM
By Nomazima Nkosi - 19 May 2021

When an 89-year-old Soweto-on-Sea grandmother went to bed on Saturday night, the last thing she would have imagined was being savagely attacked in her own home.

While crime has affected the lives of millions of South Africans, the woman had for nine decades been one of the lucky ones to escape unscathed...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Something about SR20s keeps Kariega drag racer coming back for more
Snake king grins and bags it

Most Read

X