Gogo, 89, living in terror
Attack nightmare continues as alleged assailant back on streets
When an 89-year-old Soweto-on-Sea grandmother went to bed on Saturday night, the last thing she would have imagined was being savagely attacked in her own home.
While crime has affected the lives of millions of South Africans, the woman had for nine decades been one of the lucky ones to escape unscathed...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.