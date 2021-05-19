Old North End building goes up in flames
Structure housing residents and businesses evacuated
Firefighters were still at the old ICS building in North End late on Tuesday night after it was gutted by fire.
The building, occupied by residents on the top floor and small businesses on two other floors, was evacuated and no injuries were reported. ..
