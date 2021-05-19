News

Old North End building goes up in flames

Structure housing residents and businesses evacuated

By Zamandulo Malonde and Devon Koen - 19 May 2021

Firefighters were still at the old ICS building in North End late on Tuesday night after it was gutted by fire.

The building, occupied by residents on the top floor and small businesses on two other floors, was evacuated and no injuries were reported. ..

