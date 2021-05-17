Regina’s green fingers turn to Africa’s wild spinach superfood

PREMIUM

Green-fingered Bay businesswoman Regina Kasongo has partnered with a farmer near Kareedouw to grow and harvest the African superfood imifino, also known as wild spinach, morogo and by its botanical name of amaranth.



Imifino in isiXhosa is a collective noun designating traditional leafy greens which for millennia have been foraged directly from the land. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.