“I think we’ve got a good chance because nobody knew much about us in terms of Caf experience. So we are regarded as underdogs‚” Frosler said of their form in the Champions League.

“So we’ll stay as underdogs and we’ll just keep doing our best and you never know.

“As we’ve seen in this Caf competition‚ it’s unpredictable and anybody can win on the day‚ you never know what could happen.”

The Chiefs defender‚ however‚ acknowledged that in Simba they face a team with a better recent experience in this competition and they’ve also showed how seriously they are taking the encounter by arriving early in SA to start their preparation for Saturday’s game.

“Obviously we’ve just come from a game (1-1 draw against Swallows FC in the DStv Premiership) on Wednesday evening and for us we’ve got a few days now to prepare for the Caf match‚” he said. “It’s a different game and it’s not like playing a league match here (SA)‚ so we’ve got to plan differently and go about it differently.

“If you look‚ Simba were here (SA) early‚ I think they arrived early in the week so that they’ve got time to acclimatise, and they would have possibly looked at our game on Wednesday.

“But like I said‚ it’s a different game. Caf and PSL are different things. We just look to do our best come Saturday evening. If every player can give his best you don’t know what could happen. Another thing for me is to keep learning and keep growing in the competition.”

The Chiefs player admitted that he knew little about Simba when the draw for the quarterfinals was made.

“When the draw (for the last 8) came out and we were drawn against Simba‚ personally I didn’t know much about Simba.