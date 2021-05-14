Nelson Madela Bay teenager shot dead in cellphone robbery

A teenage boy was shot dead in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday evening — for his cellphone.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge appealed for any possible eyewitnesses to come forward.

He said at about 7.40pm on Thursday Khanya Mwezeni, 15, and his friends had been standing in Xundu Street, in the Govan Mbeki area, when three suspects armed with knives and a firearm approached them.

Beetge said the suspects demanded that the friends hand over their cellphones.

One cellphone was handed over and then Khanya attempted to flee, Beetge said.

“One of the suspects then shot and killed him, after which they fled the scene with the stolen cellphone.

“The other two teenagers, aged 13 and 14, were not injured.”

Beetge appealed to anyone with any information to contact the KwaDwesi detectives on 082-442-0964.

