Appeal for public’s help to find missing young woman from George

George police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding 25-year-old Jolandy Mooi, who went missing on Thursday.

Sergeant Christopher Spies said Mooi had left her home in Twait Street, Rosemore, in George, on Wednesday morning, but did not return.

“She was dressed in a black jacket with fur around the collar, brown ladies sandals and trousers at the time of her disappearance.

“The search for the woman continues and the police are urging the public to come forward with any information about her whereabouts,” Spies said.

Spies said anyone with information which could assist the police could contact the Conville police on 044-803-3302 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

HeraldLIVE