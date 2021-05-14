News

Man arrested for possession of stolen gun

By Riaan Marais - 14 May 2021
While searching for one suspect, members of the police Anti-Gang Unit arrested another man for the illegal possession of a firearm.
Police in Gqeberha arrested a 38-year-old man for the illegal possession of a firearm on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members of the Anti-Gang Unit received information that a murder suspect had been seen at a house in Chatty 12, Booysen Park.

When they arrived at the house at about 10.20am, the suspect was not there but they noticed that another man at the house was trying to conceal something.

“The man was [allegedly] found in possession of a 9mm pistol and ammunition,” Naidu said.

“The serial numbers on the firearm matched those of a firearm reported stolen in Qonce [formerly King William’s Town] in May 2017.”

The man is expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha soon and will face charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.  

