Nurses put on glitzy performance to celebrate year of strength

By Raahil Sain - 12 May 2021

It was all glitz and glam as Netcare Greenacres Hospital doctors and staff paid tribute to the selfless nursing staff during a morning of song and dance under the theme “I have a voice to lead”.

Nursing staff from various wards dressed in bright, blinged out costumes put on a show to celebrate World Nurses Day on Wednesday. ..

