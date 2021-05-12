Nurses put on glitzy performance to celebrate year of strength

It was all glitz and glam as Netcare Greenacres Hospital doctors and staff paid tribute to the selfless nursing staff during a morning of song and dance under the theme “I have a voice to lead”.



Nursing staff from various wards dressed in bright, blinged out costumes put on a show to celebrate World Nurses Day on Wednesday. ..

