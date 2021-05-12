Nurses put on glitzy performance to celebrate year of strength
It was all glitz and glam as Netcare Greenacres Hospital doctors and staff paid tribute to the selfless nursing staff during a morning of song and dance under the theme “I have a voice to lead”.
Nursing staff from various wards dressed in bright, blinged out costumes put on a show to celebrate World Nurses Day on Wednesday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.