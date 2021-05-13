Bathabile Dlamini pays R650k personal cost order to NGOs in social grant case

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini has paid a personal cost order against her to the NGOs that brought a successful court action against her.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS), which represented the Black Sash.

The order was made by the Constitutional Court for her role in the social grants crisis almost three years ago.

Sunday Times reported previously that Dlamini was ordered to pay R55,000 to the Black Sash and about R600,000 to Freedom Under Law (FUL).

The matter relates to a case involving a tender to pay out social grants awarded to Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) that had expired — but was renewed repeatedly. Dlamini was accused of failing to make sure the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) was capacitated to pay out social grants after the contract with CPS expired.

“We have been gratified to note that in the past two weeks the order has now been complied with and Mrs Dlamini has paid our costs,” CALS said in a statement.