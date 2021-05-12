King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has a bride

New Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has registered his marriage to a Newcastle jazz lover who is the mother of two of his children, according to news reports.

Citing documents from the department of home affairs, Independent Media and Daily Sun reported he wed Ntokozo Mayisela, 36, in a civil union last Thursday. The Witness reported on Monday that a royal family delegation had visited Newcastle for lobola negotiations.

The couple is believed to have two sons aged nine and three.

The royal also has a son with Princess Wezizwe Sigcau of the amaMpondo.

Little is known about the new king as yet.