WATCH | Mom catches car thief in the act, punches him in the face

A car thief in Corona, in California in the US, found out that stealing from a single mother is not an easy feat.

Samantha Raahauge walked out of work and found a stranger in the front seat of her 2007 Honda Civic trying to jam a shaved key into the ignition.

Infuriated, she sprang into action and confronted the thief. She landed a punch on his face through a broken window, sending the thief out the passenger door. She then gave chase as he ran away.

While fleeing, the car thief dropped the shaved key, which Raahauge handed to the police.

Interviewed by CBS, Raahauge said: “I did what I did and, yeah, no regrets.”

She said she was relieved her daughter’s jujutsu gear was still in the car.

