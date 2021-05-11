United Front opens another case against top Bay officials

United Front councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila claims he was booted out of the coalition government because he was trying to expose alleged tender corruption by two of the most senior Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials.



Mtsila laid a criminal complaint against acting city manager Mandla George and economic development executive director Anele Qaba at the Humewood police station in Gqeberha on Tuesday relating to the supply and maintenance of an integrated electronic fuel management system tender...

