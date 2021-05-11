Boys to men: pupils equipped with life lessons
With a focus on developing boys into men with good values, vision and purpose, Brown’s PR company again hosted a successful #MentortheBoys workshop.
The annual event is hosted by Brown’s PR owner Michelle Brown, who initiated the programme four years ago with the aim of providing about 100 grade 11 boys from schools around the Bay with a day of life lessons and advice from a host of guest speakers...
