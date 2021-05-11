News

Boys to men: pupils equipped with life lessons

By Simtembile Mgidi - 11 May 2021

With a focus on developing boys into men with good values, vision and purpose, Brown’s PR company again hosted a successful #MentortheBoys workshop.  

The annual event is hosted by Brown’s PR owner Michelle Brown, who initiated the programme four years ago with the aim of providing about 100 grade 11 boys from schools around the Bay with  a day of life lessons and advice from a host of guest speakers...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Snake king grins and bags it
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...

Most Read

X