Drugs found on long-haul bus in Gqeberha

By Michael Kimberley - 10 May 2021
A cocktail of drugs were allegedly found on a man travelling on a bus from Gauteng to Gqeberha at the weekend
Drugs worth more than R600,000 were allegedly found in a bag on a bus travelling to Gqeberha this weekend.

The bus, from Gauteng, was pulled over at 10am on Saturday on the Old Uitenhage Road in Motherwell.

The owner of the bag was arrested and is expected to appear in the magistrate's court in Gqeberha on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a cocktail of drugs were allegedly found in the man's bag.

The drugs included 1,000 mandrax tablets (valued at R80,000), 0.5kg of cocaine (worth R425,000) 1,318 pink ecstasy tablets (R79,080) 358 blue ecstasy tablets (R21,480) 1,309 green ecstasy tablets (R78,540), she said.

