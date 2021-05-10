News

Diversity takes centre stage at Ebubeleni Fashion Show

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 10 May 2021

Diversity and a vocal anti-gender-based-violence stance took centre stage at the inaugural Ebubeleni Fashion Show in Gqeberha on Friday. 

The sold-out show launched the official countdown to the 10th annual Ebubeleni Festival in December. ..

