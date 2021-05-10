Diversity takes centre stage at Ebubeleni Fashion Show
Diversity and a vocal anti-gender-based-violence stance took centre stage at the inaugural Ebubeleni Fashion Show in Gqeberha on Friday.
The sold-out show launched the official countdown to the 10th annual Ebubeleni Festival in December. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.