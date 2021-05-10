Mieta, 87, receives first Mother's Day gift ever

“My children do not give me flowers, even on my birthday. You can’t get a glass of alcohol, water or even a cooldrink from them.”

These were the words of Mieta Esterhuizen, 87, who burst into tears after being given flowers and toiletries on Saturday by the Child Youth and Community Foundation.

She has a daughter, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The foundation celebrated Mother’s Day in 7 De Laan for 80 women aged over 60.

They were given a face cloth, toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, body lotion and deodorant.

They were also given a cupcake and cooldrink.

Esterhuizen did not attend the event due to swelling on her feet and was given her gift at home.

“I am so happy, you can take me to my grave,” she said.

“I got these gifts for Mother’s Day from people outside my household.”

Foundation chair Samantha Jaftha, who is a traffic officer, said they had hosted the event because poverty was a big issue in the area.

“Most of the people are unemployed, sick or lost their jobs due Covid-19.

“I cried when the mothers thanked us for what we did.”

She thanked their biggest sponsors, Springbok Wholesale and JD’s Bakery.

HeraldLIVE