AKA responds to reports of 'violence and drugs' in his relationship with Nelli Tembe

Rapper AKA has issued a public statement in response to reports of alleged “violence and drugs” in his relationship with his late fiancée Nelli Tembe, saying he would not be drawn into exposing their troubles as a couple to defend himself against “one-sided views”.

The rapper's statement comes in the wake of a News24 report, which claimed to have seen images where “AKA can be seen using his hands to violently break down a wooden door to enter the bedroom in their apartment in Bryanston, Johannesburg where Tembe was hiding”.

The incident allegedly took place on March 13.

Sunday World also reported on the alleged incident, as well as allegations of "drug use and incidents of violence", which apparently plagued the couple's relationship.

AKA slammed the insinuations, labelling them as an “attempt to disparage his name and Anele's character”.

“What makes it even sadder is the knowledge that some of the people, she and I loved and entrusted with our deepest troubles, are now using those as weapons to set a negative narrative on my character.

“I am a passionate and emotional person. What I will not do and stand for is watching people attempt to disparage my name and, importantly, Anele's to suit a narrative we both never signed up for,” said AKA.

The rapper admitted that he and Nellie had faced troubles in their relationship but said he refused to be drawn into exposing those in the wake of Nelli's death.

“As numb as I was at Anele's funeral, I took in every word imparted, the direct ones and all those filled with innuendos. I will not be part of speaking on or exposing our troubles as a couple, to defend myself from one-sided views that are portrayed out of their full context. Every story has two sides and so does every video, image and message.”