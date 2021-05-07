Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz returns for pupils with thirst for knowledge

One of Nelson Mandela Bay's most popular past events is returning to enable a new generation of pupils to experience the excitement and learning opportunities of participating in a schools quiz.

Entries for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz opened on Monday, with high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts eligible to take part.

The quiz was an important part of the Bay schools calendar for many years, pitting eager teams against each other for a chance to claim a sought-after trophy.

Becoming the overall winners was a matter of prestige, with schools returning year after year to show their general knowledge mastery.

This time, there is a shot at R25,000 for the winning schools, along with other sponsored prizes.

Entries close on June 4, with The Herald and sponsor Isuzu delivering complimentary copies of the newspaper to participating schools (existing distribution routes only) from June 14 to help entrants prepare for the competition.