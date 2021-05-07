Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz returns for pupils with thirst for knowledge
One of Nelson Mandela Bay's most popular past events is returning to enable a new generation of pupils to experience the excitement and learning opportunities of participating in a schools quiz.
Entries for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz opened on Monday, with high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts eligible to take part.
The quiz was an important part of the Bay schools calendar for many years, pitting eager teams against each other for a chance to claim a sought-after trophy.
Becoming the overall winners was a matter of prestige, with schools returning year after year to show their general knowledge mastery.
This time, there is a shot at R25,000 for the winning schools, along with other sponsored prizes.
Entries close on June 4, with The Herald and sponsor Isuzu delivering complimentary copies of the newspaper to participating schools (existing distribution routes only) from June 14 to help entrants prepare for the competition.
General knowledge questions will cover news reported in The Herald on current affairs, business, sport, politics, entertainment and leisure.
“We have decided to revive the schools quiz because we believe we have a big role to play in inculcating a culture of reading, learning and knowledge in general,” The Herald and Weekend Post editor Rochelle de Kock said.
“Young people have a lot of distractions, with social media and their schoolwork occupying a large portion of their time.
“We want to be part of their journeys, and make learning and general knowledge exciting — even fashionable.
“Some of the fondest memories I have of past quizzes was seeing the team spirit on display and young people involved in something uplifting.
“We hope this year will be the same, and I’m especially excited that we'll be delivering newspapers to all participating schools for free to help pupils sharpen their general knowledge.
“This means a levelling of the playing field, with no pupil excluded from being a contender because they or the school cannot afford to buy a newspaper.”
Mongezi Hermans, Isuzu’s senior vice-president for human capital and corporate affairs, said the car maker had adopted education as a key pillar of its CSR strategy.
“We believe competitions like this will be a catalyst to reignite a culture of learning while promoting competitiveness among the pupils,” Hermans said.
He had this message to encourage pupils to enter the Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz: “It is through education that skills can be developed which may unlock great career opportunities for you to positively influence the circumstances of your respective families.
“The future of this country is in your hands as leaders of tomorrow, and the future of companies like Isuzu Motors can only be brighter if it will be in the hands of highly educated and skilled future leaders like you.”
Schools may nominate four pupils to make up a team, with one team permitted per school.
Entrants may be from grades 8-12.
Schools may enter manually or online at http://bit.ly/schoolquiz21 and entries must be submitted to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by e-mailing pillayt@theherald.co.za by midday on June 4.
Elimination rounds will take place on August 14, quarterfinals on August 21, and the semifinals and finals on August 28.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters on 041-504-7135.
HeraldLIVE
