Cathcart rapper Big Xhosa lets rip on viral 'diss' track

In-your-face singer wants to shake up SA's 'dull' rap scene

PREMIUM

He says Nasty C uses too many English words in his raps, likens Cassper Nyovest's beard to a goat's, believes he is five times better than late US star 2Pac and wants to see all SA rappers pull up their socks.



At just 22, the Eastern Cape's “Big Xhosa” is not afraid to speak his mind — and he has done exactly that on his new viral “diss” track...

