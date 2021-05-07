News

Pathologist’s report submitted to court in J-Bay murder accused’s ongoing bid for bail

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 07 May 2021

A Pretoria specialist forensic pathologist’s report was led during Jeffreys Bay murder accused Donovan Wolf’s protracted quest for bail on Thursday.

Wolf — still in custody after gunning down Clyde Stuurman in Jeffreys Bay in February — claims he acted in self-defence...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...

Most Read

X