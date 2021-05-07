Pathologist’s report submitted to court in J-Bay murder accused’s ongoing bid for bail

A Pretoria specialist forensic pathologist’s report was led during Jeffreys Bay murder accused Donovan Wolf’s protracted quest for bail on Thursday.



Wolf — still in custody after gunning down Clyde Stuurman in Jeffreys Bay in February — claims he acted in self-defence...

