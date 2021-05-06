Deadline for liquor licence renewals extended
The Eastern Cape Liquor board said on Thursday the renewal deadline for liquor licences for all outlets which obtained their licence before March 27 2020 had been extended to June 30.
Eastern Cape Liquor board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya encouraged licence holders to observe the deadline.
“Failure to comply will result in the licence registration being cancelled,” Msiya said.
HeraldLIVE
