No need to rush into who will take the Zulu throne – Buthelezi

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has urged the Zulu nation to give the royal family space to mourn and deal with succession issues at a later stage.

Speaking in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, yesterday ahead of the arrival of the body of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, Buthelezi said there was no need to rush into the issue of who will take the throne following the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini in March.

“They should be patient because we are grieving now. I don’t think AmaZulu should be impatient and say let’s do things quickly just because we are curious to know. They should really understand that when people are mourning, they should be given space to mourn,” Buthelezi said.