Family devastated by murder of New Brighton couple
'I have no idea how to explain to my child that her grandmother isn't coming back'
Mystery surrounds the shooting of a couple in New Brighton, who were found naked and dead in their bed on Sunday morning after they failed to show up for a traditional ceremony.
The bodies of Nomfundo Galadile and Nkosamahlubi Linda, both 45, were found in their Nginza Street home, with several gunshot wounds. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.