Police bust ‘jewellery thief' hiding under bed with loot worth R50k

Upington police have apprehended an alleged jewellery thief who tried to evade capture by hiding under a bed.

Police spokesperson Sgt Omphile Masegela said officers responded to reports of a burglary on Friday.

“Sgt Gladwin Oss and Const Steven De Wee of Upington visible policing responded to an alleged burglary in progress at Middlepos area,” said Masegela.

“The members under the command of Capt Cecil March responded swiftly ... On arrival at the said residence, the suspect was found hiding under the bed.

“Cash and jewellery with an estimated value of R50,000 was found in his possession and he was arrested.

“He is expected to appear before court soon on a charge of housebreaking.”

TimesLIVE