Rocklands road cleared, but motorists urged to be vigilant

Gqeberha police have cautioned road users to steer clear of the Rocklands road between Kariega and KwaNobuhle as much as possible, though the road has been cleared.

Reports had earlier emerged of stone throwing in the area.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said at about 6am a bread delivery truck was set alight after the road was blocked by community members.

Beetge said the police were alerted to possible protest action in the vicinity due to community unrest.

Members of the public order policing unit were monitoring the situation, he added.

According to Beetge, members of the community were unhappy about service delivery issues.

Beetge could not confirm if the truck had been looted.

“Police are still on the scene. The community quickly dispersed. There was only one incident but the road is cleared now,” he added.

HeraldLIVE