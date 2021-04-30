Six in court for R9.7m fraud and corruption

Intricate web of deception allegedly linked to road contract

An intricate web of alleged deception, family ties and dodgy business dealings led to six people being arrested on Thursday in connection with numerous charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering to the tune of nearly R10m.



At about 7am on Thursday, Pierrette de Beer, 40, her husband Coenraad, 47, his half-brother Sean, 35, Maria Viljoen, 71, and husband and wife Rikus, 55, and Susanna Engelbrecht, 59, handed themselves over to the Hawks in Gqeberha...

