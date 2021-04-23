Five must-read stories on the Cape Town fire

Cape Town residents breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday after firefighting crews confirmed the raging fires had been brought under control.

Parts of the city, including Rhodes Memorial and buildings the University of Cape Town (UCT), were destroyed by the raging fire which started on Devil’s Peak near Groote Schuur Hospital on Sunday morning.

Firefighters worked around the clock for four consecutive days to contain the fire. No fatalities were reported among the crew and community members.

Here are five must-read stories:

Residents on high alert

Residents in the City Bowl were on high alert on Monday morning when the fire spread rapidly towards the Vredehoek area as a result of the southeaster wind.

The city said wind speed increased and additional firefighting crews were stationed at the Pepper Tree and Chelmsford areas.