Tiny fighter goes home after 120 days

PREMIUM

Weighing just more than a kilogram, a baby boy who underwent major heart surgery came out a champion on Wednesday when he was finally released from Life St George's Hospital after an agonising 120 days.



Little Willem's introduction into the outside world came at just the right time too, as he turns four months old on Thursday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.