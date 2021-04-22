Woman, 78, gives harrowing account of alleged rape by trusted gardener and handyman

‘I had to wash off the dirtiness’

PREMIUM

Nearing 80 years old, a Gqeberha grandmother was no match for her alleged rapist — more than 34 years her junior and far stronger.



To make matters worse, the man was someone she had trusted, fed and employed for several years, the woman said. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.