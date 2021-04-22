Woman, 78, gives harrowing account of alleged rape by trusted gardener and handyman
‘I had to wash off the dirtiness’
Nearing 80 years old, a Gqeberha grandmother was no match for her alleged rapist — more than 34 years her junior and far stronger.
To make matters worse, the man was someone she had trusted, fed and employed for several years, the woman said. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.