Rundown Nelson Mandela Bay needs makeover to boost tourism
No tourist would want to travel to a dirty, unsafe city with unreliable water and electricity supplies — and Nelson Mandela Bay is such a place.
The point was made at a tourism engagement session on Thursday at which industry role players told economic development, tourism and agriculture political boss Siyasanga Sijadu that the city’s old infrastructure, crime and lack of cleanliness were hindering a sector already struggling due to Covid-19...
