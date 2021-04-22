Storms River police need help in finding man’s family
Police in Storms River are looking for the family of a seemingly mentally challenged man.
The man identified himself as “Shadrack Saul”, police said.
When he was questioned about his home address, he supplied the names of several villages and towns in the Eastern Cape.
Anyone who is able to assist should contact the community service centre on 042-281-7700.
