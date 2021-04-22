News

Storms River police need help in finding man’s family

By Herald Reporter - 22 April 2021
Police in Storms River are looking for the family of the man pictured here
KNOW HIM? Police in Storms River are looking for the family of the man pictured here
Image: SUPPLIED

Police in Storms River are looking for the family of a seemingly mentally challenged man.

The man identified himself as “Shadrack Saul”, police said.

When he was questioned about his home address, he supplied the names of several villages and towns in the Eastern Cape.

Anyone who is able to assist should contact the community service centre on 042-281-7700.

HeraldLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Karoo in crisis as locust swarms decimate crops
Cookhouse police abuse exposed

Most Read

X