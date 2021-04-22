Man, 27, killed in hail of bullets in Bethelsdorp

Bethelsdorp police have asked for the community’s assistance in tracking down suspects in connection with a 27-year-old man’s murder in Extension 34 on Wednesday night.

Levin Stuurman died on his way to hospital after sustaining several gunshot wounds outside his neighbour’s house in Cherry Avenue.

According to police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu, Stuurman and his twin brother were standing at their neighbour’s house at about 6.25pm when they heard several gunshots.

They then attempted to flee.

“Stuurman was found lying on the lawn and died on his way to hospital. He sustained several gunshot wounds,” Naidu said.

She said the incident was not believed to be gang-related and the motive for the shooting was still under investigation.

Anyone with possible information about the incident or the suspects can contact Det Const Alyssa Goldman on 082-442-1633.

