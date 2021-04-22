Greenwood deputy principal Elaine Thompson retires after nearly 40 years
Lifetime of service to education
After almost four decades of devoted service and sacrifice, Greenwood Primary School deputy principal Elaine Thompson will hang up her highly decorated hat on Friday.
The 65-year-old has touched the lives of thousands of pupils since she first entered the corridors of the school in 1977 as a foundation phase teacher, only having being absent from class for a five-year hiatus to raise her triplets. ..
