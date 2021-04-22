Advocate speaks of defending nurse who injected her 4-year-old stepson with HIV

The advocate who in 2004 defended a Bushbuckridge nurse accused of injecting her four-year-old stepson with HIV-infected blood has revealed the difficulties he had in taking on that case.

The case was brought up as advocate Johannes Roelofse was being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Wednesday. He was hoping to secure a seat in the high court division in Mpumalanga where he is currently an acting judge.

ANC MP China Dodovu, who is one of the commissioners, asked Roelofse about whether he truly subscribed to the constitutional clause that referred to “the right to life”.

Roelofse answered in the positive, reflecting on the tough times he had working in South African prisons in the 1980s when, at the time, executions were still being carried out. He was emotional as he spoke about how on Thursdays, they would hear the gallows during executions.

Dodovu asked him how, if he felt that way, he could have taken on the case where he defended the nurse.