Div wants better deal for EP players
Frustrated EP Elephants coach Peter de Villiers says his players can see they are not being treated well and he plans to take steps to ensure they get a better deal.
This is likely to be one of the issues De Villiers puts on the table after the EP Rugby Union elections are concluded on May 8...
