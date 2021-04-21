There was no knife near Stuurman, paramedics say
Conflicting statements emerge in case of Jeffreys Bay murder accused Donovan Wolf
Sprawled out, face down on the ground, with no knife or any other weapon in sight.
This is how paramedics described finding Clyde Stuurman, 26, when they were eventually allowed by police to examine the gunshot victim on the night of February 10...
