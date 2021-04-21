Cape Town fires: No risk as day 4 brings only precautionary monitoring
The Cape Town fires have been brought under control, with fire crews only monitoring sporadic flare-ups in the Deer Park area which pose no threat.
This is according to the City of Cape Town.
The downscaling of resources started on Tuesday evening.
The monitoring operations will continue throughout the week.
TimesLIVE
