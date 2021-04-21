News

Cape Town fires: No risk as day 4 brings only precautionary monitoring

By TimesLIVE - 21 April 2021
Firefighters battled to extinguish the runaway fire that engulfed Rhodes Memorial and the University of Cape Town's library on Sunday. By Wednesday, only monitoring teams were deployed after the blaze was contained on Tuesday.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

The Cape Town fires have been brought under control, with fire crews only monitoring sporadic flare-ups in the Deer Park area which pose no threat.

This is according to the City of Cape Town.

The downscaling of resources started on Tuesday evening.

The monitoring operations will continue throughout the week.

