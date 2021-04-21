KZN government delegation visits slain Lindani Myeni's family

A provincial government delegation visited the family home of Lindani Myeni, the former rugby player from KwaZulu-Natal who was shot dead by Honolulu police in Hawaii last week.

Myeni, from eSikhawini in northern KwaZulu-Natal, died after police officers responded to a “burglary in progress” at a home in Nuuanu.

According to a Facebook post by his wife Lindsay Myeni, her husband had gone for a drive to clear his mind.

Provincial government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said the delegation was being led by director-general, Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize, “acting on the direction by the premier Sihle Zikalala”.

“The KZN government is meeting the family and more announcements will be made later,” said Mabaso.