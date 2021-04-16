Nelli Tembe's father Moses: 'Anele was neither suicidal nor did she commit suicide', slams alcohol & drugs

“As Anele's father, I categorically state that Anele was neither suicidal nor did she commit suicide. We must as a matter of priority deal with the scourge that bedevils our youth. Alcohol which is overused and drugs. Fellow South Africans we better wake up and smell the coffee, we have a serious problem with substance abuse.”

These were the words of Anele “Nelli” Tembe's father and prominent businessman Moses, who moved to set the record straight on circumstances surrounding her death.

Nelli, who was engaged to rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, died on Sunday morning after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

Close friends and family gathered at the Durban International Conference Centre on Friday morning to pay their final respects to Nelli.

An emotionally charged letter from Moses was read out by businessman Sandile Zungu, who said the letter was a reflection of a “heartbroken father”.