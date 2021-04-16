Andile Lungisa ordered to pay R844,000 for jug assault
Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa has been ordered by the high court in Gqeberha to pay DA councillor Rano Kayser R844,000 for an October 2016 assault.
Lungisa smashed a glass water jug over Kayser’s head during a heated council brawl, causing him considerable harm...
