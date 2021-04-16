Transport department eases burden on vehicle licence renewals

The Eastern Cape department of transport has eased the burden on motorists by allowing them to renew their motor vehicle licences from wherever they are in the province.

But the registration of a new vehicle, or where ownership is changing hands, may still only be done at an appropriate registering authority, meaning where the owner resides.

Regulation 26 of the National Road Traffic Act stipulates that a motor vehicle licence is valid for 12 months.

On expiry, the owner is liable for its renewal at the appropriate registering authority.

The latest provision relaxes this regulation.

“We are easing these regulations to meet our people halfway. Aas a caring government we saw their plight moving from one municipality to another for the renewal of their motor licences, hence we saw it necessary to amend some parts in the National Traffic Act,” ransport MEC Tikana Gxothiwe said.

HeraldLIVE