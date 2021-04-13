Zuma must pay back taxpayers’ money: Supreme Court of Appeal

The State Attorney Act does not exempt former president Jacob Zuma from paying legal fees running into millions of rand as there had been no suggestion he was advancing any governmental interest or purpose, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ruled.

The SCA on Tuesday dismissed Zuma’s appeal against a high court judgment that found the state was not liable to pay for his legal costs.

Zuma was appealing a personal costs order against him by the North Gauteng High Court in December 2018. It related to his failed bid to review then public protector Thuli Madonsela’s “State of Capture” report. The report led to the establishment of the commission of inquiry into state capture chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

TimesLIVE reported in 2018 that Zuma would no longer receive state funding for his corruption trial defence. The court at the time ordered the state attorney to “take all necessary steps, including the institution of civil proceedings” to recover taxpayers’ money spent on the costs.

Deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba ruled that Zuma, “like all other accused persons in SA, is thus entitled to be represented by a legal practitioner using his own resources, or those offered by the Legal Aid Board”.