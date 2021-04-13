Municipal vehicle set alight in Makhanda

Police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after residents allegedly set alight a municipal vehicle in Makhanda on Monday afternoon.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni said it was alleged the driver, in his 60s, was dropping off employees when he was stopped by a large group of people between Extension 10 and Enkanini squatter camp in Joza township.

The group of people allegedly demanded the keys to the bakkie he was driving.

Tonjeni said when the driver refused to hand over the keys, the group allegedly forced him out of the vehicle.

Tonjeni said the driver fled and made his way towards houses in Extension 10 when he noticed the bakkie had been set alight.

“The bakkie, valued at approximately R110,000, was completely damaged,” Tonjeni said.

No arrests have been made.

