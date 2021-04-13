Eight-year-old Aiden Retief targets another win in Welkom

Young champ’s eye on coveted red plate

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay motocross champion Aiden Retief has his sights on winning the third Motocross SA Championship event in Welkom on May 22.



A win in Welkom will see the eight-year-old Clarendon Park Primary School pupil achieve his goal to be awarded the esteemed red plate as the points leader...

