Everyone giving a little adds up to a lot for Theescombe farm school
“Everyone’s ‘not much’ added up to a lot.”
These are the words of third-year Nelson Mandela University student Jenna Thomas, who handed over more than R15,000 worth of goods to Dias Primary Farm School on Monday, thanks to a social media campaign backed by her family, friends and followers...
