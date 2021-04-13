Bay musician uses lockdown to hone new album

Eastern Cape-based Zimbabwean bass player, music producer and musician Edgar Muzah will release his single, Wuse Market, this week as a taster for a new 13-track album.



The jazzy, soulful single portrays the activities of the bustling Abuja market in Nigeria, and Muzah said he had tried to reflect the vibe it exuded, “the pace, the interactions, the transactions and the Nigerian magic that makes the best of colourful dreams”...

