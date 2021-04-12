Dora Nginza Hospital staff protest over PMDS payment

Several staffers at Dora Nginza Hospital downed tools on Monday as they embarked on a protest over Performance Management Development System (PMDS) payments.



Nehawu regional secretary Sweetness Stokwe said the main reason for the strike was to address the issue of some public servants not receiving their payment increments for two years...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.