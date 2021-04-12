Sport

KZN's Emma Chelius swims Olympic qualifying time

Amir Chetty Sports reporter 12 April 2021
Emma Chelius reacts after swimming a qualifying time for Tokyo Olympics during day six of the SA Aquatics Championship at Newton Park on April 12, 2021
Emma Chelius reacts after swimming a qualifying time for Tokyo Olympics during day six of the SA Aquatics Championship at Newton Park on April 12, 2021
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

KwaZulu-Natal’s Emma Chelius became only the fifth swimmer to achieve an Olympic qualification time at the SA Invitational Aquatics Championships when she advanced to the finals of the women’s 50m freestyle in Gqeberha on Monday morning.

The 24-year-old dipped under the 24.77 second Olympic standard to record a time of 24.72.

Meanwhile, Douglas Erasmus will be gunning for a qualification time of his own as he progressed to the A final of the men’s 50m freestyle when he clocked a time of 22.95, just under a second off the qualification time.

In the women’s 200m individual medley, Rebecca Meder made it to the A final as the fastest qualifier in 2:17.09 while Matt Sates will be the one to beat in the men’s final after stopping the clock on 2:05.07 in the heats.

Pieter Coetzé who swam in a 100m backstroke time trial, came agonisingly close to the 53.85 qualification time when he swam a 53.92. 

HeraldLIVE

 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Joys and traditions of preparing pickled fish
The Renaming of Port Elizabeth, Its Airport and Uitenhage

Most Read

X